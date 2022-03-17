In his seventh and most recent book, “Images of America: Douglaston-Little Neck (Arcadia Publishing),” Queens Historical Society Interim Executive Director Jason Antos takes up the mantle of documenting the area’s largely unexplored past.
Though not told in chronological order, the book documents happenings in the area as early as 1637 and as late as 1978.
Bringing untold history to light is something that Antos seeks to do throughout all of his work; this book was no exception.
“I don’t like to really step on anyone’s toes, so to speak. So if there’s a place that’s uncharted — in terms of the historical aspect — I try to research it and see if there’s a book, or if there is really anything substantial,” he told the Chronicle. “And with ‘Douglaston-Little Neck’ I was blessed to find a lot of things that no one had really ever known before.”
But not everything about the book will be unfamiliar to readers from the area — Antos made sure of that.
“Doing this type of book ... you’re always trying to present the known, but also the unknown history,” he said.
Perhaps the best example of that is the chapter on Udalls Cove, a wetland between Little Neck and Douglaston. When the site had been slated for development in the late 1960s, Douglaston resident Aurora Gareiss founded the Udalls Cove Preservation Committee to save it. She and fellow resident Virginia Dent rallied the community to protect the wetland from that development and made efforts toward cleaning up the site, where dumping was common. Without that movement, Udalls Cove would not be the wetland locals know and love today.
Antos has lived in the area for 35 years — in his mind, Udalls Cove had always been a wetland. “I didn’t know that it was actually, like, a junkyard,” he said. He noted that Alley Pond Park has a similarly surprising history: At one point, a furniture store used the marsh to sell patio furniture, some of which was left behind.
Likewise, Antos learned quite a bit about the Matinecock, a subset of the Algonquin Nation, who lived in the area prior to its development. In the late 1920s, the city decided to widen Northern Boulevard, and as part of the process in 1931 removed the burial ground of the Water family, one of the Matinecock families that has remained in the area for nearly 400 years. In 2015, Antos and the Bayside Historical Society worked to co-name the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Marathon Parkway “Matinecock Way.” Members of the Water family live in the area to this day; Donna Gentle Spirit Barron wrote the book’s foreword.
Part of the reason the book covers both Little Neck and Douglaston, Antos said, is that what is now Douglaston was, at one point, part of Little Neck. Naturally, this proved a challenge during research.
“You have to really pin down, ‘Is this more of a Little Neck part of that saga, or is it more closely related to Douglaston?’” he said. He compared it to being able to determine a person’s relative age based on what they call the Triborough-RFK Bridge.
Though a vast majority of the book is composed of photos, Antos said that local newspaper articles were a vital source base for him throughout his research.
“The only way to get those little gems is through the newspapers. The newspapers back then — as they do today — they talk about really important stuff, but there’s a lot of minutiae,” he said. “Like, ‘Mr. Williams’ cow ran away, and it was found three miles down the road, he’s safe.’ At the time, it was just, ‘Oh, it’s cute. It’s quaint.’ But again, to us, 150 years later, it’s hilarious.”
Antos hopes readers will come away with a new perspective on the area: “I want — for at least this book — for people to read it and to get excited about history, but also, to know that all of the things in the book, they happened in their own backyard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.