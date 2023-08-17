The life of one of Hollywood’s original blonde bombshells, Mae West, will be celebrated at King Manor Museum on Saturday, Aug. 26 in Jamaica from 7 to 9:45 p.m.
The museum, located at 150-03 Jamaica Ave. in Rufus King Park, will have a screening of the 1933 film “I’m No Angel,” which stars West and Cary Grant. During the event, guests 21 and over who have a drink ticket will get a “Mae West Punch.”
Joining the affair is drag star Nancy Nogood, who will be dressed as the screen legend.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket, get dressed in their best 1930s ensemble, which is optional, and to register at kingmanor.org.
“Mae West’s birthday is August 17th and this event is in celebration of her creative talent, her cinematic impact, and her career that began at Neir’s Tavern in Queens,” Abigail Waldron, the education and program director at the museum, said via email. “At the height of West’s acting career in the 1930s, she was the highest paid actress of all time. She used her wealth and status as a Hollywood firecracker (and not to mention, a savvy businesswoman) to help provide opportunities to marginalized performers.”
She featured jazz musician Duke Ellington in one of her films. In her early playwright days in 1922, West wrote “Drag,” a sex comedy show that dealt with homosexuality in a favorable light. It is even alleged that her signature walk was cultivated by watching drag queens in heels, Waldron added.
“Like Rufus King, Mae West challenged the status quo and made a lasting social impact,” Waldron told the Chronicle via email. “In an era so entrenched with racism and homophobia, West used her status for good.”
King, a Founding Father and ally of Alexander Hamilton, was a prominent opponent of slavery.
West, a screen legend of the Depression Era, was born in Brooklyn and is believed to have resided in Woodhaven during her youth, performing in a vaudeville act at Neir’s Tavern, according to the bar’s current owner, Loycent Gordon.
“It’s widely spoken about here,” Gordon said about the actress’ presence in Woodhaven. “Customers told me about their grandparents seeing Mae West in the area. She lived a few blocks away from the tavern.”
Located at 87-48 78 St., the 194-year-old Woodhaven bar once included a ballroom, according to Gordon.
“That is when Neir’s Tavern was Neir’s Social Hall,” Gordon told the Queens Chronicle. “You had the bar, the restaurant and the catering hall upstairs and the ballroom was next door. It was all one and a lot of people used to perform there.”
Gordon said the Neir family, led by Louis Neir, bought the bar in 1898 when it once went by Old Abbey. It was originally called The Old Pump Blue House when it was founded in 1829.
“They renovated it to become more of a social hall,” Gordon said. “They improved on the ballroom.”
While at least one blogger, Mary Louise, believes that the Hollywood star never stepped foot at Neir’s Tavern or lived in Queens — it was uncouth for young women to be in bars during the Prohibition Era — many historical societies and outlets say that her family bounced around between various neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Woodhaven, and that the starlet started to perform professionally in vaudeville at the age of 14 impersonating burlesque acts and spoofing Victorian sentimentality with the support of her mother. Her father didn’t care for her performing outside the home.
“She was an icon and a powerful force for women being in the movies in a positive and powerful role,” Gordon told the Chronicle. “Rather than be picked, she picked herself.”
West spent 71 years in show business as an actress, singer, comedian, screenwriter, and playwright, and was once sent to jail for 10 days over the Broadway play “Sex,” which she starred in, directed and produced. It featured the performer as a prostitute who was being sold off to a cop by her pimp, who is desperate to cover up a murder.
Despite the bad press surrounding her risque part, the show was a box office success and her 1927 stint in the slammer enhanced her fame.
In 1932, West, then 40, began her career on the silver screen. Hiding her age, she landed a supporting role as the comic relief in the romantic drama “Night After Night,” and was later paired with Grant in “She Done Him Wrong,” a crime comedy, and “I’m No Angel,” a romantic comedy that she also wrote that went on to be her biggest box office hit.
“She Done Him Wrong” earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture and West went on to become one of the highest paid actresses by 1933.
