There’s no better way to celebrate the start of social distancing requirements being lifted than a good old-fashioned barbecue. And while there’s always a place for burgers and dogs, this summer might be a good time to go all out with some unique recipes — after all, it’s been quite some time since you’ve seen your family and friends. Try some of these out at your next cookout.
Cheeseburger Crunch Wrap (serves 4)
A Tex-Mex fast food favorite meets an American classic.
Ingredients:
• 5 tortillas (whichever kind you like)
• cooking spray
• 12 oz. ground beef
• cup chopped onion
• salt and pepper
• your favorite mustard
• shredded cheese (at least 4 oz.)
• tomatoes
• pickles
• lettuce
Instructions:
Take one of your tortillas and spray both sides with cooking spray. Cut into quarters and cook over your grill until crispy, about 1 minute per side.
Place a cast iron skillet or pan without a plastic handle on your grill. Spray pan with cooking spray and cook ground beef, salt, pepper and onion for about five minutes, or until beef is cooked through and onion is tender.
Spray one side of a tortilla with cooking spray, and place on a plate so the sprayed side is facing down. Spread about a teaspoon of mustard (or more if desired) over the tortilla, then about cup of ground beef (leaving a 1 inch border from the edge of the tortilla). Top with cheese, lettuce, pickles, lettuce and any other desired burger toppings. Repeat with remaining tortillas and burger fillings.
Place one toasted tortilla quarter on top, then fold the tortilla over filling toward the center. Press gently to fold pleats, flip over and place gently on the grill. Cook until toasted and crisp on both sides, about two minutes per side. Serve.
Grilled Lemonade (makes 6-8 oz. servings)
Don’t knock it until you try it.
Ingredients:
• 1 cup + 1 tbsp. of sugar
• 5 cups of water
• 3 large or six medium lemons
Instructions:
Place 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of water and in a small saucepan, set over medium heat. Allow to come to a boil, mixing every few seconds, until sugar is completely dissolved. Allow to cool. This is your simple syrup.
Halve the lemons and sprinkle every half with a little bit of sugar. Place on a hot grill cut side down for about 2-3 minutes, or until the lemons have developed some nice grill marks. Remove to a plate and allow to cool slightly (just until you can handle them).
While still slightly warm, squeeze the lemons into a container (you should get about 1 cup of juice from them). Add simple syrup, the rest of your water and ice cubes.
Stir, and garnish each glass with grilled lemon slices.
Grilled Fruit Skewers (serves 8)
Don’t let this recipe limit you — try this out with your favorite fruits.
Ingredients:
• 6 peaches, sliced
• 1 pint of strawberries, sliced
• 1 pineapple, cut into chunks
• 8 skewers, soaked in water for at least 20 minutes
• olive oil
• salt (optional)
• honey (optional)
Instructions:
Skewer the fruit, starting with peach slices, then strawberries, then pineapples. Drizzle with olive oil and salt, if desired (sweet and salty is a classic combination).
Grill for about 10 to 12 minutes, or until all the fruit is tender and charred.
If desired, drizzle with honey before serving, optionally with some whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
