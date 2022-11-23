It’s Thanksgiving, and if you tend toward tradition, at least two things are true: You’re having turkey, and there’ll be a lot of it left over. Fear not! The options for new meals out of it are endless, and here are just two you might try out.
One is Ree Drummond’s turkey tetrazzini, which she calls “comfort food to the max!” over at thepioneerwoman.com.
And the other is by Becky Hardin, who says in her post at thecookierookie.com that if you serve your turkey leftovers quesadilla-style, “everybody will sit up and notice!”
Turkey Tetrazzini
Ingredients
• 1 tsp. kosher salt, plus more for the pasta water
• 12 oz. bow-tie pasta
• 6 tbsp. salted butter
• 4 garlic cloves, minced
• 1 lb. white mushrooms, quartered
• 1 cup dry white wine
• Black pepper, to taste
• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
• 4 cups turkey or chicken broth, plus more if needed
• 1 8-ounce package cream cheese, cubed and softened
• 3 cups shredded or diced leftover roast turkey
• 1 10-ounce box frozen chopped spinach, thawed and
squeezed dry
• 1 cup shredded Italian cheese blend
• 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
• 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
Preheat the oven to 350˚. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the package directions for al dente. Drain.
Meanwhile, melt 4 tablespoons butter in a large pot over medium heat. Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Throw in the mushrooms, then add the wine and ½ teaspoon salt; season with pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid reduces by half, 10 to 12 minutes.
Sprinkle the flour over the mixture, then stir to combine. Pour in the broth and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring, until the sauce is thick, 10 to 12 minutes.
Stir in the cream cheese until incorporated. (Don’t worry if it seems a little lumpy at first. That will go away!)
Add the turkey, spinach, cheese blend and parmesan. Stir until combined; add the remaining ½ teaspoon salt and pepper to taste. Stir in the pasta. If the mixture is too thick, splash in ½ cup more broth.
Pour the whole shebang into a large casserole dish and smooth the surface. Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons butter in the microwave. Mix with the breadcrumbs, then sprinkle on the casserole. Bake until bubbly, 20 to 25 minutes.
Three-Cheese Turkey, Cranberry and Sage Quesadilla
Ingredients
• 4 whole-wheat tortillas or wraps
• 2 cups turkey meat, shredded
or chopped into small pieces
• 1/2 cup cranberry sauce
• 2 cups shredded cheese (such
as cheddar, asiago or pepper
jack)
• 1/4 cup fresh sage leaves
• vegetable oil spray
Spray a large skillet with vegetable oil and heat. Place a whole-wheat tortilla wrap in the skillet and top with cheese, turkey, cranberry sauce, sage, more cheese and the second tortilla. Grill for about 5 minutes on each side, until melty.
Remove from the heat, cut into quarters and enjoy!
