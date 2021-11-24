Thanksgiving is synonymous with leftovers, and if you’ve had a traditional meal, chances are pretty good that you’ll be enjoying at least one more installment of the same over the next couple days (for some even later that night!). But you also can mix it up a bit and turn your leftovers into something new, often just by adding a few other ingredients you may already have.
This holiday we present two recipes, the first from Kellie Kelley and written up by Lauren Miyashiro at thepioneerwoman.com, and the second via tasteofhome.com.
They’re sure to be tasty.
“Once your family tastes these mouthwatering roll-ups, they’ll never look at leftover turkey in the same way!” Elke Rose of Waukesha, Wis. says of the wraps at tasteofhome.com. “The cranberry salsa combines both sweet and spicy flavors.”
May your Thanksgiving do the same!
Turkey orzo soup
• 2 tbsp. olive oil
• 2 carrots, thinly sliced
• 2 celery stalks, thinly sliced
• 1 small onion, chopped
• 1 cup green beans
• 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
• 3 tbsp. all-purpose flour
• 8 cups chicken stock
• 1 tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary
• 2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste
• 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
• 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
• 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
• 3/4 cup uncooked orzo pasta
• 3 cups chopped cooked turkey
• 2 cups packed baby spinach leaves
• 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice, optional
• ground black pepper, to taste
Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the carrots, celery, onion and green beans. Cook 7 minutes or until vegetables begin to soften. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute. Stir in the flour. Cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes.
Slowly stir in the stock, rosemary, salt, thyme, oregano and black pepper and bring to a boil. Stir in the orzo. Reduce heat to medium so that the soup gently boils and cook for 8-10 minutes (until the orzo is tender). Add the turkey, spinach, and lemon juice, if using. Cook for 1 more minute or until spinach wilts. Season with more salt and black pepper and serve immediately.
Cranberry salsa turkey wraps
• 2 cups fresh cranberries, coarsely
chopped
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 1/4 cup sliced green onions
• 1 tbsp. minced fresh cilantro
• 1 tbsp. lime juice
• 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped
• 1/4 tsp. grated fresh ginger root
• 3/4 cup spreadable cream cheese
• 6 flour tortillas (8 inches), room
temperature
• 3 cups shredded cooked turkey
• 6 lettuce leaves
In a small bowl, combine the cranberries, sugar, onions, cilantro, lime juice, jalapeno and ginger. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Just before serving, spread 2 tablespoons of cream cheese over each tortilla. Top with 3-4 tablespoons cranberry salsa, 1/2 cup turkey and a lettuce leaf; roll up.
