Twice a year — sometimes three times — John Youngaitis gets a phone call at his store from someone who wants to stuff a loved one.
Not a pet. A person.
“One lady called and I thought she was saying something about her shih tzu,” said Youngaitis. “After a while, I realized she was saying ‘sister.’”
The law frowns on preserving human remains in the same way Youngaitis preserves deer, elk, birds and the occasional dog.
“They’ll put both you and me in jail,” he tells them.
Youngaitis is the owner of Cypress Hills Taxidermy Studio on Metropolitan Avenue in Middle Village, the last taxidermist in Queens and perhaps the entire city.
Being located directly across the street from the Lutheran Cemetery might have something to do with why he gets those now-and-then phone calls from bereaved family members. But the location is entirely a coincidence, he insisted.
Youngaitis has been keeping the dead alive for more than 20 years.
Initially working alongside his taxidermist father out of a store in East New York. Youngaitis moved the shop out of the old Brooklyn neighborhood to Middle Village eight years ago, after his father died.
“But I kept the name,” he said. “For my father’s sake.”
New York City was never a hotbed of taxidermy.
Taxidermists tend to set up shop in areas far from city, in small towns upstate or in South Jersey where they are closer to the bread-and-butter of their trade, hunters.
But Youngaitis’ decision to stay in the city has paid off.
A share of the store’s income comes from renting and selling some of the spectacular animals in his store.
“Saturday Night Live” rented one of his bears for a skit with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson a few years back.
Saks Fifth Avenue rented nearly all his big animals for its famous window displays. (“I had an animal in every window,” he recalled. “For a whole month. It was incredible.”)
One of Youngaitis’ regulars is an art teacher in Brooklyn who uses the animals as models in her drawing classes.
Fashion photographers and movie and TV producers are also customers.
Taxidermists upstate don’t get that kind of business.
And then there are Youngaitis’ storefront windows.
Behind one, a 7-foot, growling grizzly looms, towering over shelves with exotic birds (specimens left behind by grieving pet owners who had a change of heart and never came back to pick up the completed mount), an antique penguin, squirrels and other small creatures.
A couple of times since moving to Metropolitan Avenue, Youngaitis has had to shoo away “Karens” — as he called them — who came in and complained about his work.
But kids may be his biggest fans. He’s never had a problem with the local kids.
“They’re more open,” said Youngaitis.
If he is not elbow-deep in a project in the back of the store, he will open the glass front door for neighborhood families who wander among the animals they would never be able to get that close to any other way.
“‘Wow! Wow!’ I get that a lot from kids,” he said.
Located at 71-01 Metropolitan Ave., the store is open during regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., during the week, but chances are Youngaitis is working most every day in the back behind a gray curtain. He opens the front for visitors only as the mood and workloads strike him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.