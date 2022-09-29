Have you ever wondered what it would be like to walk through Queens or any other part of New York City in 1940?
Let Julian Boilen be your tour guide with the interactive map he has created titled “Street View of 1940s New York.”
It can be found online at bit.ly/3BMHeEl.
Visually, the site looks just like an old city property map — Boilen worked with several during the creative process — with black dots placed on property lots. Each dot, when clicked, brings up a building photographed by the city on that spot between 1939 and 1941.
In the corner of each picture, Boilen has added a link to show what the property looks like in the 1980s.
“I don’t know that I’m a history buff, but I like culture history,” he said. “I listen to a lot of old-time radio. I like flipping through old newspapers and the TimesMachine of the New York Times. This was sort of inside that idea. I just wanted to looked around 1940s New York.”
Boilen, who turned 30 this week, is a software engineer and native of the Washington, DC, area who studied at the Rochester Institute of Technology and works for a firm in the Financial District. He said the city’s Department of Records piqued his interest back in 2018.
“They digitized all these photos from the 1940s taken as part of a property tax project so they could use them for records,” Boilen said. “When they were put online I said, ‘Oh, this is really cool!’”
The pictures include rows of houses along with businesses that are long gone and others that endure today.
His project, begun in 2018, took about two years of working on it on weekends or when he just had some time to devote to it.
“I try to find the time to do something creative out of work,” he said.
He said the city website was difficult to use at first, requiring him to look up each photo by block and lot number, requiring a city tax map by his side for reference.
“I just asked myself, ‘Can I just put these on a map so I can just browse around freely?’” Boilen said. “That’s what this project is. You can see it like a map. And you can look around and see just about every building from around 1939 to 1940.”
And the city, Boilen said, “did the really hard part, which is to tag the photos they digitized. They scanned them going back to the original negatives, and they were pretty good scans.”
Next, he said, each original photo was set up to have a sign with the block and lot number in the shot, sometimes with a city employee in a business suit, complete with a fedora or some other suitable hat, holding it.
“Those numbers correspond to the property lots, so [the Department of Records] just typed those in,” Boilen said. “And they must have looked at an old map because they put in the address on each of the photos.”
That, Boilen said, assisted him in setting latitude and longitude for each of the buildings depicted, which he could then put on a map. After adding some coding, he was able to run his data through a number of systems to geocode each photo with the help of an existing tax map.
“Which I downloaded in a giant Excel file,” he said. “Most of the photos are there, though some are missing.”
Bit by bit, the site was completed in 2020. Glance through Queens and click on any dot.
He still enjoys looking around.
“It’s really fun,” he said. “I get sucked into it. I like just browsing around when I get bored.”
And the feedback, Boilen said, has been tremendous.
“I was living In Park Slope and when I looked at the building I was living in there was a bunch of guys standing out front,” he said. “I showed it to my landlord and he said, “Oh! Those are my uncles!”
Boilen said he wishes he had included a comment section, and says he still may.
“There’s a lot of people who send me their stories,” he said. “They say, ‘This is where I grew up,’ or ‘This is where I went to school.’ It’s really cool to get those.”
