The unofficial start of summer has arrived and Black Spectrum Theatre has a series of free outdoor events at Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans to keep people entertained from June 9 through Aug. 21 every Thursday at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to founder Carl Clay.
“It’s on the lawn of Black Spectrum Theatre,” Clay said about the Black Spectrum Summer Cafe. “It features theater, jazz and other performing artists. We are happy to do this.”
While other cultural hubs are now starting to embrace outdoor events because of Covid-19, Clay says that BST is simply expanding what it has been doing for the past 20 years.
“We’ve been outdoor with our outdoor mobile stage for quite some time,” said Clay. “We are happy to do this.”
The event will include food vendors spread out through the BST lawn at 177th Street and Baisley Boulevard, as well as dance, spoken word, theatre, film, comedy and live music, according to Clay.
“We have some pretty fantastic groups coming out,” said Clay. “Groups like the Casym Steel Band, Patience Higgins, Marva King, who used to sing with Prince, C.P. Lacey and a whole bunch of other folks.”
Petawane (June 9), Kirk Bailey (June 23), Monique Nikkole (June 30), Steve Kroon (June 30), Sounds of A&R (July 7 and 10), Gentlemen of Soul (July 14), Bryan Lammers (Aug. 21), Mighty Kamm Band (Aug. 11), Onaje Allan Gumbs All-Star Band (July 28), Bartlett Contemporaries (Aug. 14), Chris Curry and Friends (July 24) and Raleigh Hall and Friends (July 31) are some of the musical guests expected throughout the event.
Kool Bubba Ice (June 9), Cookie Hull (July 31), Kenny Woo (June 12), Ruperto Vanderpool (June 16), Imagine (June 23), Onika McLean (June 26), Isiah Kelly (June 30), Mark Gregory (July 7), K. Smith (July 10), Jay (July 14), A.G. White (July 21), Brooklyn Mike (July 28), Shawn Harvey (Aug. 14), Aldo Marachlian (Aug. 11) and Gerald Kelly & Sons (July 24) are the comedy acts set to perform.
Theater productions of “Mamalogues” (July 7 and 10) and dance productions by the Edge School of the Arts (July 14) and the Kofago Dance Ensemble (June 9 and 12) are scheduled as well as Juneteenth (June 19) and Independence Day (July 4) celebrations.
The James Brown biopic, “Get On Up (Aug. 18),” starring the late Chadwick Boseman, Roots frontman Questlove’s 2021 Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul (Aug. 21)” and classic Black film shorts of the ‘30s and ‘40s (Aug. 18) will be shown on screen.
BST will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of its free St. Albans Jazz and R&B Festival on Saturday, July 16 (rain date: July 17) from 4 to 10 p.m., which includes host/comedian Phyllis Stickney, musical acts Regina Belle, Norman Brown and Leon & The Peoples, an excerpt from the play “Black Love,” and a presentation of community awards. The festival will take place at St. Albans Park at 169th Street and Merrick Boulevard.
To get tickets for either the summer cafe or the jazz fest, which also includes a celebrity meet-and-greet, call (718) 723-1800 or visit blackspectrum.net.
