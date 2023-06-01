Playwright Shawneen Rowe refers to her grandmother Rosa as “a warrior, the silent but strong type, the silent rock for the family.”
A professional actor most of her life, Rowe has long had the desire to tell stories of her own, and now, thanks to the arrival of Covid, she has done just that, using her grandmother as the focal point of her play, “Crooked Shadows.” It will be presented by City Gate Productions for three performances only, June 2 to 4, at the Broom Tree Theatre in Astoria.
“The pandemic opened the door for me to write,” Rowe said in a telephone interview. “I didn’t have the courage when I was younger.” In fact, she calls writing the “scariest” part of her life in the theater, the activity that makes her feel “most vulnerable.”
In the play, Rowe appears as herself, serving as a narrator-commentator, as well as becoming her grandmother, who passed away in 2000. The story covers events both large and small in Rosa’s life, including the disappearance of her father, which Rowe said “made for a fascinating little mystery,” as well as her struggles with domestic violence and her ultimate survival.
Last year, Rowe was invited to join a writers’ workshop sponsored by City Gate to work on the play. There she met actor and playwright Erin Layton, a Queens-based artist who was drawn to Rowe’s piece and took on the challenge of directing the play — her first such effort — through its developmental stages.
“It’s been really exciting,” Layton said. “I find the whole task of being a director adaptable to my skills.” And working with Rowe seemed to come naturally.
“She is open to feedback, very flexible. She accepts whatever I offer as truth,” Layton said.
The positive feelings seem to be mutual.
“Erin is an angel sent to me,” Rowe said. “I trust her.”
And Layton’s influence on the play has been impactful.
“The structure has changed,” Rowe said. “It’s tighter, more focused.”
The play is now “more rooted in the voice of her grandmother,” Layton said.
While this production represents a switching of gears for both Rowe and Layton, it also marks a departure for City Gate, according to the group’s co-founder Thom Harmon.
“It’s the first time we’re doing an original show,” Harmon said, as well as the first time the group will be performing in Astoria.
City Gate, which made its debut via Zoom in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, has been specializing in site-specific offerings, including at an Irish pub in Glendale and a Moose Lodge in Maspeth.
Harmon is very proud of the latest production, saying it has “a special power. It is an immigrant story that will resonate particularly in Queens.”
He admitted, “We’re rolling the dice a little” with this kind of play. “This is something a lot of groups don’t do because it’s risky. Hopefully, our track record will encourage people to take a risk. I’m optimistic.”
Performances of “Crooked Shadows” at Broom Tree Theatre (also known as the Astoria First Presbyterian Church), at 23-35 Broadway in Astoria, will take place on June 2 and 3 at 8 p.m. and June 4 at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $15, with discounts available for groups. For further information, go online to citygateproductions.org.
