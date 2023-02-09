A spotlight shines on Ricardo Stevan, in character as frustration-stricken Alberto, standing at a desk with a typewriter and a red rotary phone for company. The rest of the theater disappears and the focus is only on him as he composes a letter.
This is the beginning of Sunnyside’s very own Thalia Spanish Theatre’s production of “Se–or Bolero,” an original romantic Latin musical written and directed by Stevan. The show takes place in the 1960s and navigates themes of love, family and career, intertwined with beautiful performances of more than 20 popular boleros, Spanish love songs in triple-time. While the songs are sung in Spanish, the connecting dialogue alternates between Spanish and English, so anyone can enjoy.
Stevan is joined by a charming cast in Anissa Gathers as his love interest and talented Cuban singer Paloma, Jorge Loaiza as Alberto’s virtuoso brother, Joselito, and Martha Payares as Lucrezia, a zany, music-loving radio host who has an affinity for Joselito. The four of them, alongside notable operatic performers Ilya Martinez and Rafael Lebr—n (playing Lucrezia’s parents), take the audience on a journey of love and laughter.
Supporting the cast is the live band — Christian Mejia (who also serves as music director), Wilson Carpio and Juan Jose Paredes — all of whom are on double duty playing instruments and joining the actors in minor supporting roles as well.
Throughout the show, the entire theater is put to use — with the actors using the aisles and entryways as a set. Highlights of the performance include a miscommunicative love square among the main cast that shows off their chemistry, comedic relief scenes provided by Lucrezia (a testament to Payares’ comedic timing), and a show-stopping operatic ballad performed by Martinez. Of course, bolero music lovers will be enchanted by familiar favorites, such as “No Me Queda Más” and “Piel Canela.” There are moments when the show breaks the fourth wall and allows a bit of audience participation, providing extra fun and fanfare for the attendees. During some songs, the audience is even encouraged to sing along.
“We are very excited about this one,” shared Angel Gil Orrios, who has served as the Thalia Spanish Theatre’s executive director for over 20 years and produced “Se–or Bolero.” Gil Orrios has produced and directed more than 170 productions in Spain, the United States and France in the last 40 years, but his heart is with the Thalia Theatre in Sunnyside, bringing Spanish and Latin American theater to Queens.
Gil Orrios prides himself on innovating bilingual productions. While “Se–or Bolero” is performed in Spanglish, other productions at Thalia have alternating casts: one to perform in English, one in Spanish.
“You can bring your English-speaking family on one night and the Spanish-speaking family the next for the alternate performance,” Gil Orrios quipped.
While the focus is on “Se–or Bolero” right now, Thalia has exciting plans for more productions throughout the year — including a flamenco show coming in May, a tango performance in June and the next event, scheduled for March: the world premiere of an original bilingual dramedy entitled “Mom’s Playlist”/”Las Canciones de Mamá,” written by prestigious Spain-based playwright Ana Graciani and produced and directed by Gil Orrios.
“It’s a beautiful story surrounding a mother-daughter relationship — perfect for Women’s History Month in March,” he said.
“Se–or Bolero” is playing through Feb. 26, with performances on Thursdays at 4 p.m., and Friday through Sunday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45, or $42 for students and retirees. A special performance is planned for Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m., with a reception after the show promising a great date night with drinks and tapas. For tickets and more information, visit thaliatheatre.org or call (718) 729-3880.
