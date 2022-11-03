William Shakespeare’s comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is one of his most popular and most frequently performed plays ... and it’s coming to the borough courtesy of the Queens College Department of Drama, Theatre & Dance for a limited run Nov. 3 through 13.
According to the play’s director, Matt Dickson, it will be an unusual rendering with lots of unexpected touches.
“Everyone is craving joy and intimacy,” Dickson said in a phone interview. “It felt important to incorporate the audience.” He hopes it will “give folks an opportunity to lose themselves,” adding, “I would like to think it will feel inherently relevant.”
For those yet to experience the play’s wonders, the plot has to do with lovers’ lives being complicated by city law, feuding fairy royalty and, of course, love itself. As promotions for the production suggest, chaos ensues, love triangles abound and transformations take hold, with hilarious but dark consequences.
While Dickson is a professional freelance director who was hired specifically to direct this production, the entire cast consists of students in the college’s theater department, many of whom have never appeared in a Shakespeare play before.
One such neophyte is Sehven Ishmael, a 22-year-old theater major who will be graduating at the end of the semester.
He has been given the plum role of Robin Goodfellow, better known simply as “Puck,” often described as a mischievous sprite with magical powers.
“It’s a chaotic, fun character,” Ishmael said. “I love the character.”
His prior familiarity with the play came through having read it in a Shakespeare workshop class.
“It was tough,” he admitted of the Bard’s language. Going into the workshop, “I didn’t see the genius in him.” But Ishmael came to believe that Shakespeare’s words “paint a picture. You don’t get the full effect unless you understand every line. It’s worth it.”
As for audiences who will see the production, Ishmael said, “I think they’ll understand it a lot more” than they would from just reading it. “The actors understand it in depth and know their motivation.” He said the performers bring the characters to life using their voices and bodies.
According to Dickson, who lives in Brooklyn and bicycled 13 miles for rehearsals, the play had already been selected when he was asked to direct it. It is the second time he has been involved in a production of the play; he had previously performed in it in Boston.
He equates his role as a director to that of a teacher. “I treat the students as professional actors. Their goals are inherently the same: to put on a good show,” he said.
Dickson seemed confident that audiences will be treated to just that. He described the production as “hyperphysical. The music is wacky and fun. It runs the gamut. There is lots of dancing. It’s culturally relevant.”
And, he added, “The fairies are a little creepier and more ominous” than might be expected.
The company has been in rehearsal for about a month, up to six days a week. The process, Ishmael said, has been “really intense but really fun.”
The show will be staged in The Performance Space at Rathaus Hall, M11, on the Queens College campus (65-30 Kissena Blvd., Flushing) on Nov. 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 6 and 13 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15; or $5 on Nov. 4 only. For more, visit kupferbergcenter.org.
