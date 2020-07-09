This year’s Live at the Gantries concert series is moving from the Long Island City waterfront to online as an eclectic mix will still deliver performances for fans to enjoy.
One group is The Salt Cracker Crazies, a jug band, who can be seen July 21.
“I don’t think a lot of people have actually seen a jug band before,” said band founder Joe Jung.
The group started as a joke. Jung, the artistic director of Project: Theater, 10 years ago adapted a series of monologues based off a collection of short stories from comedian Michael Ian Black, including “A Few Words About My Jug Band.”
After the show, someone told Jung he wanted to audition for the band. Jung tried to explain they weren’t a real group but the man kept pushing and an unlikely ensemble was formed. “We all dived deep into music history and jug band tunes,” Jung said.
There is a core group of six members, including Jung’s wife. “To see and hear homemade instruments and instruments that are sometimes associated with bluegrass or a kind of Appalachian music being played in more blues and jazz style, it’s something that takes people off guard and makes people tap their feet,” he said.
On July 14, Kalunga, The Duo Sessions will bring an eclectic and exciting blend of Afro-Latin music and crossover chamber music. The show will be followed by a master class on Bata percussion.
Brooklyn Raga Massive’s Tradition to Innovation Program will showcase a wide range of sounds inspired by jazz and traditional Indian Classical and raga music on July 28. Aaron Shragge, who plays the trumpet and the shakuhachi, a Japanese flute, noted the inclusivity of the collective and how it combines classical music but also has more adventurous material such as jazz and original work.
“There’s a real spirit of innovation and that’s what’s part of this concert,” he said.
Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Fernandito Ferrer will offer his personal take on Nueva cancion — a social movement and genre of music characterized by folk-inspired styles — on Aug. 4.
The Chivalrous Crickets will perform on Aug. 11, using a sound based on a mix of Appalachian, Old Time, traditional English and Celtic music.
Mexican songstress Claudia Valentina will perform classic boleros, rancheras, son jarocho, cumbias and indigenous pieces on Aug. 18. The season will close Aug. 25 with Grammy-winner Dan Zanes and Haitian-American jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes, featuring Dan’s hits as well as songs from their new songbook, “Dan Zanes’ House Party!: A Family Roots Music Treasury.”
The concerts will stream at 7 p.m. at Facebook.com/KupferbergCenterArts followed by a live Q&A and discussion.
Live at the Gantries
When: Each Tues. through Aug. 25, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.