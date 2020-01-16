A classic cop thriller screening in Ridgewood

Popeye Doyle chasing a suspect while dressed in a Santa suit. Staking out a criminal from across the street. And a thrilling chase as a car tries to keep up with a train on city streets.

Those three scenes from the 1971 classic cop thriller “The French Connection” were filmed in Ridgewood and the Onderdonk House will screen the movie on Jan. 26 to kick off its new “Made in Ridgewood” film series.

The movie follows two detectives, played by Gene Hackman and Roy Scheider, based on real-life detectives Eddie Egan and Sonny Grosso, looking to take down a drug smuggler. “The French Connection” was nominated for eight Academy Awards and won five including Best Picture, Best Director, for William Friedkin, and Best Actor, for Hackman.

It is the favorite movie of Molly Grattan, a volunteer with the Greater Ridgewood Historical Society who will lead a discussion after the screening.

“I love their chemistry in this movie,” Gratton said of Hackman and Scheider, adding that the sequel, made four years later and set in France was “sort of lacking that chemistry. And lacking Roy Scheider.”

According to her research, an early chase scene on foot was shot on the border of Ridgewood and Bushwick. A scene of the two detectives watching a drug suspect running his luncheonette from across the street was on Wyckoff Avenue toward Bushwick. And the iconic chase of Doyle racing along busy streets in a car, attempting to catch a killer on an elevated subway was partially filmed in Queens, with part of the action going through Onderdonk Avenue.

Grattan will pull specific shots from the movie, comparing the area then and now.

“One of the things about the movie is some conflicting information about exactly where it was shot, and because things have changed so much in the last almost 50 years, it’s hard to pinpoint some of those locations,” she said.

“The French Connection” is the first of four movies screening at Onderdonk House in the Made in Ridgewood series.

“Brighton Beach Memoirs,” a 1986 comedy written by Neil Simon, starring Jonathan Silverman and set during the Great Depression, will be shown on Feb. 23.

Alfred Hitchcock’s 1956 drama “The Wrong Man,” starring Henry Fonda and Vera Miles, will be screened on March 22.

Grattan said the selection for April 19 is still being finalized.

Made in Ridgewood: ‘The French Connection’

When: Sun., Jan. 26, 3 p.m.

Where: 1820 Flushing Ave., Ridgewood

Entry: Free. (718) 456-1776, onderdonkhouse.org