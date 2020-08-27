Author Richard Panchyk has published a number of photographic books depicting life as it is or once was in Queens. And as can happen when looking into history, things discovered in one inquiry can lead to another.
His latest book, “Long Island Aerials Through Time” is one of those.
“In researching other books, I was always astonished looking at the aerial images of Long Island that are available in the National Archives,” Panchyk told the Chronicle in an interview last Thursday.
The book contains black-and-white photos from Montauk Point to Queens and Brooklyn, with the photos and captions arranged alphabetically by town or neighborhood. Flushing and Forest Hills, for example, fall in between Fire Island and Garden City.
The photos were taken between 1920 and 1940, mostly by military photographers flying from Mitchell Field in Nassau County.
Between 1914 and 1918, the airplane introduced a terrifying new dimension to warfare. But it also allowed for new twists in reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering.
The photographers flying out of Mitchell Field after World War I were practicing their trade in the days when images were captured on film from between 2,000 and 3,000 feet; as opposed to satellite images available today, the film and prints had to be developed by hand in chemical baths in darkrooms. But they were still sharp and detailed.
He said aerial photography took the place of “bird’s-eye view” maps that would be drawn by artists standing on high elevations or tall structures to create their works.
“I was amazed at the high quality of the images,” Panchyk said. “If you take a look with your eyes or use a magnifying glass, you can really see a lot of little details. It’s incredible.”
One, for example, shows a trio of roller coasters in Rockaway Beach amusement parks in 1925. Another from Nassau County allows the reader to pick a horse likely oblivious to the photographer.
One Panchyk made sure to include is of Corona from May, 1930 depicting a flight of military biplanes heading west toward Manhattan.
“But you can see the Elmhurst gas tanks in the background,” he said of the old landmarks, which were torn down by 2011 and replaced with a six-acre park. Sharp-eyed historians and fans of F. Scott Fitzgerald can look off to the right of the photo and see the massive old ash dump written about in “The Great Gatsby.”
And his favorite Queens photos in the book were taken at the site of the ash dump after it was designated at the site of the 1939-40 World’s Fair.
They depict the Trylon and Perisphere under construction in 1938, and both in their completed grandeur in September 1939, four months after the fairgrounds opened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.