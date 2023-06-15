July 4, 1776 is celebrated in American history for the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia.
But in his book “Long Island City in 1776: The Revolution Comes to Queens” Astoria author Richard Melnick writes that events at Concord, Lexington and Bunker Hill more than a year before meant Western Queens would become neither a celebratory nor even a safe place for those who dared to oppose British rule openly.
Massachusetts, Melnick writes, was not the only place where men contemplated treason.
“The year 1775 belonged to Boston,” according to the book. “After April 1776 the Revolutionary War’s focus became New York City and the highly strategic Long Island, from Brooklyn’s terminal moraine high ground to Queens’ Hell Gate.”
The book, published by The History Press, can be purchased for $23.99 at arcadiapublishing.com or on Amazon.
Melnick collaborated on a few books for The History Press in his time as president and trustee with the Greater Astoria Historical Society. “1776“ was his first solo project. It also was a labor of love.
“It took me five years to write it,” Melnick told the Chronicle in a recent interview at the Astoria Park waterfront. Motioning downriver, he indicted some construction cranes at Halletts Point.
“The British had an artillery battery where you see those buildings,” he said. “It was right across the river from an American battery on New York Island at Gracie Point, which was called Horn’s Hook back then.” And he said New York Island was never called Manhattan in those days.
At 222 pages, the book is a bit longer than standard offerings from The History Press. But Melnick said his editor and the company gave him a lot of latitude. Sources, he added, were numerous.
He got whatever information he could from the historical society’s rich library. There also were books, personal letters and maps from various sources and even in various languages.
The former U.S. Army paratrooper even called on his military training for reading maps and terrain to finally pinpoint the location in a painting that intrigued him as a landscape of what is now Hallet’s Cove.
“Cemeteries can be a great source,” he said. A sequel for the remainder of the war is in the works.
Once King George III decided to crush the rebellion, New York would be crucial. George Washington in Brooklyn knew the British were coming, and on Aug. 27, they did, routing the rebels and their green army at the Battle of Long Island.
With a trapped Washington pulling off a miraculous amphibious evacuation across the river, all of Western Queens would be occupied within days, and would remain so for the next seven years. Most residents had remained loyal to the crown, meaning rebels either had to flee or risk being denounced to the Redcoats by their neighbors.
Prominent families had their homes occupied if not seized or destroyed. But holding Queens and Manhattan also meant the British had to secure the treacherous Hell Gate, a difficult task for even the most powerful navy in the world given its unpredictable tides and swells, plus narrow channels beset with treacherous hidden reefs and rock formations.
Melnick, who has kayaked the still difficult Hell Gate waters, writes that securing and defending the channel would be no mean feat.
“The untamed Hell Gate was known to mangle ships and send many a good boat to the bottom, sunk, and not a few good sailors to the bottom, dead,” the book states.
In late August, thousands of British soldiers left Newtown Creek and landed at Kips Bay, forcing the rebels to retreat to the north.
But weeks later, the Americans were able to stand their ground, bloodied but unbowed, in the Battle of Harlem.
Maybe, just maybe, these rebels could fight ...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.