Luciano “Charlie” Scorsese was born on May 8, 1913 in New York City. He fell in love with Catherine Cappa, born April 16, 1912, one year his senior, and they were married in May 1934 according to ancestry.com (not 1933 as listed elsewhere).
They settled down at 232 Elizabeth St. in NYC. Their first child, Frank, was born in 1936. Their second son, Martin, joined the family on Nov. 17, 1942. Needing more room, they moved out to Queens, to 53-17 104 St. in Corona.
Martin could not play sports because of asthma and spent his time in movie theaters. This greatly influenced his life and future. After graduation from Cardinal Hayes High School, he considered the priesthood, but it was not to be.
At the Tisch School of the Arts he was making movie shorts and got noticed. After directing his breakout hit movie “Taxi Driver,” he was recognized as one of the great new young filmmakers and was on his way. Many other renowned movies such as “Raging Bull,” “The Last Temptation of Christ,” “GoodFellas” and “The Departed” followed.
Married five times with three children, Scorsese is not slowing down. After meeting Pope Francis in May 2023, he said he will make a new epic film about Jesus.
