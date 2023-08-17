Lawrence Alan Wasserman was born Jan. 13, 1942, the son of CPA Harry Wasserman, who became an IRS Agent, lived comfortable in Forest Hills. Ann Oberweger, daughter of a pharmacist, who graduated from Jamaica High School in 1964, met Lawrence at age 17 and they fell in love. They married in 1965 when she was 18.
Her parents had a beautiful home at 73-11 190 St. in Fresh Meadows that they shared. A daughter, Deborah, was born Sept. 17, 1966, followed by a son, Steven, Nov. 22, 1967. Lawrence decided to be a CPA like his father and was very successful.
In 1968 they carved out a new life for themselves, moving out to Lido Beach on Long Island. Deborah studied political science at the University of Florida graduating with a BA in 1988 and masters in 1990. She married Steven Schultz in 1991 and had three children. She aided Florida politician Peter Deutsch in his run for Congress.
When he vacated his position, he suggested, as her mentor, that she run. She won at age 26 and was the youngest female legislator in Florida history. Today she is serving the 25th Congressional District and is beloved by supporters as a progressive advocate for the people of her district.
