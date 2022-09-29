William Claude Dukenfield was born in Pennsylvania on Jan. 29, 1880. His education did not go beyond grade school. He was a difficult child who ran away from home at times.
He eventually found his calling as a juggler and was known as the silent juggler. He was concealing a stutter.
He joined vaudeville in 1898 and changed his name to W.C. Fields to fit on the marquee. He added mutter and sarcastic remarks to his act and became known as the world’s greatest juggler. He worked in The Ziegfeld Follies from 1915 to 1922. His breakout role that made him famous was in 1923 as a con man in the play “Poppy.” He was hired to make movies at Kaufman Astoria Studios for Paramount.
To unwind, he rented a bungalow at 35-25 223 St. in Bayside built in 1901 on a large 106-by-145-foot property overlooking Little Neck Bay. When movies were still made on the East Coast many actors found Bayside to be a great summer home resort area. The property he rented was owned by Harry “Sherry” Sheridan Baketel Jr., an insurance executive who also lived in Bayside, on 221st Street. When Paramount went exclusively to the West Coast, W.C. Fields went too.
He passed away on Christmas Day in 1946, a holiday he always said he hated. The original house has long since been rebuilt. Last sold in 1996 for $400,000, it is worth well in excess of $1.5 million today.
