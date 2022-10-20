Daniel Thomas Scannell Jr. was born Nov. 17, 1912 on Morris Avenue in The Bronx, the only son of Irish immigrants Daniel Sr. and Eleanor.
Daniel Sr. was an NYPD lieutenant, and Dan Jr. followed in his footsteps and joined the force. However, he saw more for himself.
Dan Jr. married Getrude Lally of Queens Village, who was two years his senior, in September 1934. He left The Bronx and moved to Queens with her family, graduating from Fordham with a degree in accounting. He graduated from Fordham Law School in 1940, while working as a patrolman, and left the police force after nine years to practice law.
Scannell purchased a home at 181-45 Midland Pkwy. in Jamaica Estates, down the block from one Fred Trump. He joined the Transit Authority and it became his home, as he rose to become its chief officer. He resigned in 1975 but was named interim LIRR president in 1981. He was transit’s “utility infielder,” and at age 70 came back out of retirement to become acting president of the Transit Authority in 1983.
Scannell worked over 45 years in government service, spending weekends at his summer home in Breezy Point. He passed away Feb. 19, 2000, at age 87, never moving away from Queens, the borough he loved.
