Hugh Hannity Sr. immigrated from Ireland to New York in 1901 and petitioned immediately for citizenship, which was granted. He married Margaret McConville in 1924.
They had one child, Hugh Jr. Hugh Sr., with an eighth-grade education, worked in a shipyard doing repairs. During World War II, likely with plenty of work and overtime, they saved up and purchased a house at 97-13 125 St. in South Richmond Hill.
Hugh Jr. originally worked in a restaurant but then became a court officer. He married Lillian Flynn in January 1951. They bought a 1,768-square-foot home on Oaks Drive in Franklin Square, LI. They had three daughters: Therese, Mary-Jo and Coleen, the last of whom died in infancy. Then on Dec. 30, 1961, a boy, Sean Patrick, arrived in the family.
After high school, Hannity dropped out of college and worked as a house painter and general contractor. At 27, he volunteered at a college radio station, KCSB-FM, and was hooked. He had found his calling. In 1993 he married Jill Rhodes, a talk show host at WGST in Georgia. In 1996 “Hannity and Colmes” began, and in 2009 “Hannity” replaced it. He’s also on radio.
Hannity never forgot his humble roots and refers to them often.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.