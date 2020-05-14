Noel Hyman was born on April 24, 1919 in Bensonhurst, son of trucking company owner Morris “Mo” Hyman. Noel married Brooklyn beauty Charlotte Mandell in December 1947. They moved into an apartment at 110-19 64 Ave. in Forest Hills.
Charlotte gave birth to their first son, Jeffrey, on May 19, 1951. Noel inherited his father’s trucking business, renaming it Noel’s Transfer and buying a semiattached 30-by-100-foot brick home at 64-03 110 St. in Forest Hills in 1953. A second son, Mitchell, was born July 15, 1954. In 1960, the boys’ life was turned upside down when their mother fell in love with a neighbor on their block, Henry Lesher, and married him.
The boys moved with them to Howard Beach. In 1965, while the kids were at camp, Charlotte and Henry took a vacation to Europe and bought a new Porsche. Lesher was killed in a car crash in France. Mom and the boys relocated back to Forest Hills, into the newly built Birchwood Towers off Yellowstone Boulevard, in a 22nd floor apartment. They got into music as their escape. Jeffrey became Joey Ramone and Mitchell, Mickey Leigh. They teamed up with other locals and The Ramones were formed.
They are credited as being the first true punk band. Some of the group’s most memorable songs are “Rockaway Beach,” “I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend,” “I Wanna Be Sedated” and “Blitzkrieg Bop.”
The original 110th Street home is tentatively valued at $1,016,000 for 2020, according to the Department of Finance.
