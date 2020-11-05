Samuel Marx and Minnie Schonberg, European immigrants, met in New York City and married in 1884. They had six sons; Manfred, Leonard, Arthur, Julius, Milton and Herbert. Manfred died in infancy but the other boys became vaudeville comedians known as Chico, Harpo, Groucho, Gummo and Zeppo.
While Samuel toiled as a tailor, Minnie went under the stage name Minnie Palmer and was a performer herself who pushed her sons into show business. They worked in Chicago for 12 years, but they all came back to the city in 1920. Sam and Minnie purchased a beautiful new home at 87-48 134 St. in Richmond Hill and settled down. The boys would crash in the house in between their various “gigs.” They later starred in movies, too.
Matriarch Minnie passed away in September 1929. She was buried at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Glendale. Sam followed her there in May 1933. Today the Native New Yorkers Historical Association got a plaque for the house. Still in great condition, it is valued at about $640,000 today.
