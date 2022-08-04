Vincenzo (Vincent) Sardi was born in Italy on Dec. 23, 1885. He immigrated to America and married Eugenie Pallera in 1912.
Their first child, a girl they named Anna Elizabeth, was born July 27, 1913. A son followed on July 23, 1915, named Vincent Jr. Vincenzo worked as a hotel steward.
He bravely went out on his own and opened a restaurant in the basement of a building that was going to be torn down to build the St. James Theater on West 44th Street. He called it “The Little Restaurant.” By 1930, he moved down the block and opened “Sardi’s” at 234 West 44 Street.
Times were hard to start a business in the Great Depression. The Sardis lived above a drug store owned by family in-laws at 40-38 162 St. in Flushing. Vincent Jr. attended Flushing High School.
They needed a gimmick for the restaurant. They hired Alex Gard, who adorned the eatery with over 700 celebrity caricatures of their most famous patrons. Sardi’s became “The Toast of Broadway.”
In 1940, they left Flushing and moved out to Manhasset on Long Island. Vincent Sr. passed away in 1969 and Vincent Jr. in 2007. Sardi’s is owned today by Max Klimavicius.
