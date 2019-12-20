The beginning for iconicwriter Jimmy Breslin was here

Thomas James Curtin, an Irishman born in Canada in 1879, arrived in New York in 1895 and married Agnes Collins in 1903. They had three children: Frances, in 1906, James, in 1909, and Harriet, in 1918.

Curtin, a New York City court reporter, bought a 75-by-100 foot property at 134-02 101 Ave. in South Richmond Hill. All three of his children became college graduates. Frances was charmed by and fell in love with a piano player named James Breslin. They were married, had a son, James, born in 1928, and daughter, Deidre, in 1931. Shortly later he took off and abandoned the family.

Frances moved back home with her two children in tow. There was never a mortgage against the home and they did OK as Frances worked as a teacher and welfare investigator. Young James’ greatest love and mentoring was provided both by his mother and grandma Curtin.

In 1954, Jimmy Breslin married Rosemary Dattolico, a daughter of a coal and ice distributor. He sired six children and went to work as a copy boy for the Long Island Daily Press. His breakout story was in 1963, when he did a piece on the gravedigger for the assassinated JFK.

Grandma Curtin and Jimmy’s mother, Frances, both lived long enough to see him become a journalist and author. The famous writer died at 88 on March 19, 2017, writing to the very end. The bigold house he was raised in is long gone, replaced with a huge multifamily brick home.