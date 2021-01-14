John Patrick McEnroe Jr. was born on Feb. 16, 1959 in Wiesbaden, West Germany, while his father, John Sr., born on March 25, 1935 in Manhattan, was stationed overseas in the Air Force. John Sr. met the future tennis star’s mother, Katherine “Kay” Tresham, while he was a college student in ROTC.
The family returned to New York in 1961 and moved into an apartment at 147-25 Northern Blvd. in Flushing. Two years later they moved into a two-family home at 242-14 43 Ave. in Douglaston. Then in 1967 they bought a home at 252 Beverly Road in Douglaston.
At the age of 8, the left-handed John Jr. started tennis lessons at the Douglaston Club. He turned pro by 1978 and went on to great success at the US Open and Wimbledon, winning seven majors in a hall of fame career. One of his two brothers, Patrick, would become John’s doubles partner on the court and in the broadcast booth.
At the height of his career in 1986, McEnroe married Academy Award-nominated actress Tatum O’Neal, with whom he had three children, before they divorced in 1994. He married rocker Patty Smyth in 1997 and had two daughters with the Scandal singer. They live in Manhattan. He lost his mother in 2016 and father in 2017.
Since retirement, he has enjoyed a successful broadcast career for NBC and the BBC, while being at the forefront of philanthropy and youth tennis development.
