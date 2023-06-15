In 1972 Martina “Tina” Weymouth of California, Charlton “Chris” Frantz of Kentucky and David Byrne of Scotland met at the Rhode Island School of Design. They hit it off and decided to make music together, calling their group the Artistics. They all left together for New York City, settling in at 195 Chrystie Street.
They were creating a new sound called New Wave. While doing so, they moved to Queens, to the Teepe Whitney Corp. building, located at 9-01 44 Drive in the Hunters Point section of Long Island City. Famous for making colonial Windsor chairs, it went out of business as jobs left for overseas. The group now called themselves “Talking Heads.” They didn’t mind moving to an industrial section of town where they could practice in peace. They moved to the loft of the building in November 1974.
Tina and Chris got married in the building in 1977. They went on to have two children and are still married today.
With hits like “Burning Down the House,” “Once in a Lifetime” and even their cover of “Take Me to the River,” the Talking Heads are one of the greatest musical influences of the late 1970s and early 1980s. Their legacy is still heard in music today.
The once-dismissed building last sold 21 years ago for $1,550,000. Its value today has only appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.