Renald Ansbach Jr. and Gertrude Kehoe, a singer and secretary, met at the 1939 New York World’s Fair. They received their marriage license in Queens in September 1940 and married soon after. Susan Florence Ansbach was born on Nov. 23, 1942. The family lived in an apartment building at 39-25 65 Street in Woodside.
It was an unhappy home and Susan went to live with her aunt. Her aunt passed away when Susan was six, and she returned back home with her parents.
She graduated from William Cullen Bryant High School in 1960. She received a full scholarship to The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. studying music and drama.
In 1970 her breakout role that brought her to prominence was in “Five Easy Pieces” with Jack Nicholson. She had a son, Caleb, that year, and claimed that Nicholson was the father.
Her father passed away in Woodside in 1975 at age 57 while her mother had moved out to California to be with her.
Susan passed away of heart failure in 2018 at age 75 in her Los Angeles home.
