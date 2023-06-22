Wynonie Harris was born in Safford, Ala., on Aug. 24, 1913. Later he moved to Omaha, Neb., and shaved two years off his age — reflecting the year 1915 in his biography.
He had two children with two different women before marrying Olive Goodlow in 1936, with whom he had a daughter.
An energetic singer who often spouted racy lyrics, Harris performed in clubs from New York to LA. From 1945 to 1952 he had 16 top 10 R&B hits and is credited with being one of the innovators of early rock ’n’ roll.
His wealth enabled him to buy a home at 114-11 178 St. in the upscale Addisleigh Park section of South Jamaica and to drive a new Cadillac convertible, waving to his adoring fans.
Hits like “Who Threw the Whiskey in the Well” and “Good Rockin’ Tonight” are classics today.
Harris eventually moved out to Los Angeles. His lifestyle apparently caught up with him as he died of esophageal cancer at age 53 on June 14, 1969.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.