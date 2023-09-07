Morris Shanker was born in Osowa, Poland, on June 5, 1897. He came to America on Sept. 1, 1923. He married Mamie Burko on Dec. 4, 1927.
Their firstborn child, Albert, was born Sept. 14, 1928. A sister, Pearl, was born on April 30, 1930. Morris was granted U.S. citizenship the same year. Needing more room, the family moved to an apartment building at 41-20 29 St. in Astoria.
It concerned young Albert why his father, who owned a newspaper stand, and mother, working in a factory, had to work 70 hours a week. He joined a socialist youth movement and became an activist. He was a mathematics teacher at JHS 126 in Astoria from 1953 to 1959. He became a full-time union organizer and beefed up the old teachers guild into the United Federation of Teachers in 1960. He married Edith “Eadie” Gerber in 1961, also a teacher’s who bore him three children. In 1964 he became the UFT president. He called strikes in 1967 for which he spent days in jail. In 1968 called a 36-day strike.
Shanker was a lifelong activist, making changes in the system until his death from bladder cancer at age 68 on Feb. 22, 1997. President Clinton awarded The Medal of Freedom to him in 1998, posthumously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.