Adolph Alexander Weinman was born in Germany on Dec. 11, 1870. He immigrated the United States in 1885, became a citizen in 1898 and married in 1899. His wife, Margaret, and three children, Howard, Katherine and Robert, lived at 594 East 134 St. in the Bronx.
An architectural sculptor, he is best remembered for designing the Mercury dime and Walking Liberty half dollar in 1916. In 1920, his new wealth enabled him to move from the Bronx to a brand-new home at 236 Greenway South in Forest Hills. His working studio abutted his home at 234 Greenway South. He became president of the National Sculptor Society in 1927.
His first-born son, Howard, became a successful designer for Grumman Aircraft on Long Island from 1941 to 1961.
Weinman never really retired and continued to work until his death in Port Chester Hospital in Westchester due to a heart ailment on Aug. 8, 1952. He was 81. He was honored at St. Patrick’s Cathedral upon his death. His wife remained in the house, passing away in 1958 at age 84.
Public real estate records show this valuable historic home was sold for $1,530,000 in 2003. Today it is appraised somewhere between $2.25 and 2.5 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.