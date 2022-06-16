Sabeth “Sam” Mele was born on Jan. 21, 1922, in Astoria to Antonio and Anna, Italian immigrants, the fouth of their seven children. Antonio had a good job for Con Edison, but after an injury was reduced to the position of watchman in their maintenance department. His wife wisely bought a six-family home at 41-09 23 Ave. in Astoria with the money they saved.
Sam took to baseball early on and was a fan of the Detroit Tigers. While he was in the Marines during World War II, Tom Yawky, owner of the Boston Red Sox, signed him for a $5,000 bonus and another $2,500 coming when he got out of the service. He played his first game for the Sox on April 15, 1947.
On June 15, 1949 Mele wed Connie Clemens in Quincy, Mass., and they went on to have a family of five children, remaining married for 62 years until her death in 2011. After his major league career on the field was over he decided to go into coaching, which led to managing the Minnesota Twins in 1961.
His most famous achievement as manager of the Twins was ending the New York Yankees’ dynasty that dominated the American League for many years when Minnesota won the 1965 American League pennant, breaking the Yankee stranglehold.
In 1967, a poor season led to Mele’s being replaced. He continued to work in baseball in behind the scenes in several capacities until 1984.
He passed away on May 1, 2017 at age 95 in Massachusetts.
