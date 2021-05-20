Ruth swung at a far smaller ball in St. Albans

After Babe Ruth’s retirement from baseball in 1935 he had a lot of time on his hands. His wild ways were legendary, and baseball’s determination to keep an image of a clean sport made it hard for him to find work in it.
In 1938, he was hired as a coach for the Brooklyn Dodgers to help boost attendance. When Leo Durocher was named the new manager of the 1939 team, Ruth, who did not get along with him, was dropped as a coach.
The Sultan of Swat’s love of golf brought him to the St. Albans Golf Course. The Prudential Life Insurance Co., due to the Depression, owned three distressed properties on 175th Street near the golf course.
The Babe became a tenant of 114-07 175 St., a large 70-by-125-foot property. For the next three summers he could play golf every day to his heart’s content. Unknown to Ruth, the owners of the golf course had been in financial difficulty and trying to sell for housing development for quite some time.
But they were unable to find investors, and the land was seized by the federal government in 1942 and converted into the St. Albans Naval Hospital for World War II veterans.
Disappointed, the Yankee legend gave up the leased home and kept his Manhattan apartment for the rest of his life.
