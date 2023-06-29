Daniel DuWane Simmons was born on Aug. 21, 1923 in Blackstone, Va. He moved to Baltimore and graduated Frederick Douglas High School. He moved to Queens and married Evelyn Penn in August 1952.
Daniel was a school administrator and Evelyn was an administrator with the Parks Department. This enabled them to buy a 1,618-square-foot house on a lot at 165-10 120 Ave. in Jamaica. They had three sons: Daniel Jr., Russell and Joseph.
Russell graduated August Martin High School in 1975 and went to City College but dropped out to dedicate himself to music. He co-founded Def Jam records with Rick Rubin in 1984. Run DMC, featuring his brother Joseph, whose stage name was Run, marked Russell’s breakout as a producer, which led Def Jam to be most influential in the development of rap. The likes of L.L. Cool J, Public Enemy and Beastie Boys were all on the label in the late 1980s.
Simmons met model Kimora Lee when she was 17 and married her in December 1998. They had two children but divorced in 2008. He still works on various projects but stepped down from Def Jam after several women alleged sexual assault. He has an estimated wealth of $350 million.
