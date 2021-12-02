Ulysses Golden was born in Augusta, Ga., on May 21 1890. Census records listed him as Mulatto (an outdated, offensive term today meaning of mixed race).
He left Georgia early in life and moved to Buffalo, NY, obtaining a job with the New York Central Railroad as a dining room cook, later advancing to porter. With salary and tips he raised seven children.
Some followed working for the railroad too. Arthur born in 1924, the fifth of seven, was different. He went to college and became a scholar, choosing a career as a journalist and contemporary writer. Patriotically, he served in both World War II and the Korean War.
Coming home he married, and the couple’s son, James, was born July 16, 1955. In 1956, they bought a home at 200-02 115 Ave. in St. Albans. They had the distinction of being the first black family on the block in a generally all-white neighborhood. They endured the slurs. The next door neighbor moved out and a black teacher, Grover Belton, moved in, becoming a neighbor and longtime friend.
James graduated Andrew Jackson High School in 1973 and went on to Queens College. He became interested in radio, working for WWRL. In 1992 he started working for Rush Limbaugh, was given the alias Bo Snerdley and the rest is history.
His childhood home is currently up for sale for $ 589,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.