Rossolav Andruschkewitsch was born June 15, 1927 in Highland Park, Mich. His parents had emigrated from Moscow, Russia a year earlier on the SS Grasse. In 1932, they became American citizens.
Their son’s name was Americanized and shortened to Ross Andru. He later moved to New York City and graduated from the High School of Music and Art. It was there that he became friends with fellow artist Mike Esposito. They teamed up and became collaborators in the decades to come. In 1957 he married Nathalie Smithline.
Andru became a comic book artist, inker, penciller and editor. He is famous for his work in “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Wonder Woman,” “The Flash” and “The Metal Men.” In 1966 he purchased a home at 67-20 Bayfield Ave. in the Arverne section of the Rockaways overlooking Jamaica Bay. Overlooking the beautiful water view helped him create some of his finest work.
The marriage was childless, and Nathalie passed in October 1992. He followed in November 1993, dying of a stroke at age 66. He was installed in the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame in 2007.
