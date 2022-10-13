Commercial pinup illustrator Rolf Armstrong was born John Scott Armstrong on April 21, 1889 in Michigan. He had two brothers and one sister, all of whom were at least 20 years older than he.
After his father passed away in 1903, he moved in with William, his eldest brother, and became close with William’s son, Robert Armstrong, who later became famous starring in “King Kong” and “Son of Kong.” Around 1911, while studying at Henri School of Art, John Scott legally changed his first name to “Rolf.”
He married Claire Louise Frisbie in 1919. In the 1920s he found success doing magazine covers, working in brilliant color pastels. In 1929, they moved into the Harway Estate House at 27th Avenue and 216th Street in Bayside. The home was such a famous landmark his mail was simply addressed to the Harway House. He joined the Bayside Yacht Club and raced in competition. The land became so valuable by 1938 that Harway House was sold and demolished.
In 1939, Armstrong divorced Claire. She quickly married Robert Armstrong and stayed with him until his death.
Rolf moved into a hotel on W. 67th Street in Manhattan and advertised for new models. He found Jewel Flowers, 33 years his junior. He started his most successful period creating pinup model art. She modeled for him until his death on Feb. 22, 1960, at age 70. He was recognized at the time as “The Father of Pin Up Glamour Art.”
