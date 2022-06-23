Corona natives Emil Genzale and Josephine Nicoletti, both only 22, were married in June 1945.
Their first child, Mariann, was born Nov. 27, 1946. They purchased a 1,560-square-foot house at 25-62 83 St. in East Elmhurst. A boy named John Anthony Genzale followed on July 15, 1952. Unfortunately it was not a happy home.
Daughter Mariann escaped, getting married at age 19 and moving to Little Neck. John moved with his mother to an apartment at 31-11 79 St. in Jackson Heights and buried himself in music.
He originally played under the name of Johnny Volume, but later decided to change it to Johnny Thunders. His mother remarried in 1970. Then in 1971, he became one of the founding members of the New York Dolls. In 1973, they were signed by Mercury Records. His guitar sound was described as raunchy, nasty, rough, raw and untamed. The public loved it.
In 1975 he and another member left the band and formed The Hearbreakers. They broke up in 1977. He went solo for a while, then moved into another group called Gang War and eventually reunited with The Heartbreakers.
From 1988, until his death on April 23, 1991 he performed with The Oddballs. His death was originally ruled a drug overdose but others want it to be reinvestigated, which the New Orleans police have refused to do. His childhood home was last purchased for $540,000 in 2007 and is valued in excess of $800,000 today.
