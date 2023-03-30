Herbert Rosenfeld, age 22, married Barbara Haar, 20, of Kew Gardens Hills in 1963.
Their first child, Scott Ian, was born on Dec. 31, 1963. A brother, Jason, came along three years later. The family lived at 23-35 Bell Blvd. in Bayside.
After witnessing a Kiss concert in 1977, Scott was hooked and knew he wanted to be a musician. He changed his name to Scott Ian, dropping his last name, and became a rhythm guitarist.
He co-founded the heavy metal group Anthrax with his friend from Bayside High School Dan Lilker. The band released 11 studio albums from 1984 through 2016. Their sales peaked in 1993 with “Sound of White Noise.” As a huge fan of Stephen King, Ian wrote songs inspired by him.
He married Marjorie Cynthia Ginsburg in 1987. Things didn’t work out, but after his divorce he married Pearl Aday, daughter of singer Meat Loaf, in 2011. They had a child and are very happy together. Today Ian co-owns a bar, Dead Man’s Hand, in Las Vegas and still plays his music.
