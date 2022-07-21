Calvin Otis Butts Jr. was born in Fitzgerald, Ga., on Dec. 5, 1922. His father, Calvin Sr., who worked as a coach cleaner in a railroad shop, thought there was a better way to provide for his wife and five children and decided to move to New York. The family, with Calvin as the eldest sibling, settled in a small apartment at 33-34 101 St. in Corona.
Calvin Jr., a strong 6-foot-2-inch young man, joined the Marine Corps in 1943. After the war he fell in love with Eloise Edwards in Bridgeport, Conn., and they were married on Sept. 14, 1947. They were blessed with a baby boy they named Calvin Otis III on July 19, 1949. Calvin Jr., an experienced chef, came back to the job opportunities in New York City, and they moved to 102-03 32 Ave. in East Elmhurst.
Calvin III was well-liked and considered to be everyone’s friend, and was elected the president of his senior class at Flushing High School, the Class of 1967. The family moved into their own home at 23-31 100 St. when he went off to Morehouse College. After graduation he returned to New York and enrolled in the Union Theological Seminary, where he earned a Master of Divinity in church history. In 1972, he joined the Abyssinian Baptist Church as a youth minister. He rose to become its senior pastor, serving in the post for more than 30 years.
Married with three children and six grandchildren, Butts also was president of SUNY Old Westbury for 20 years and for many years delived a Sunday morning sermon on 98.7 KISS FM, reaching an even larger audience with his message.
Commented