Reginald Johnson was born on Aug. 16, 1952 to Daniel and Eva Johnson, a hospital attendant and a nurses aide, respectively.
In August 1955, a brother, Barry, arrived. In 1965 when Reginald was 13, his father left the family. Eva remarried.
The family lived at 138-34 233 St. in the Laurelton section of Rosedale. Reginald was bused north to Benjamin Cardozo High School in Oakland Gardens. He continued his education at NYU, receiving a bachelor of fine arts degree.
He got the acting bug and changed his last name to VelJohnson to get noticed and remembered. It worked. He got a leading role opposite Bruce Willis in “Die Hard” in 1988 when Gene Hackman wasn’t available for the role of Sgt. Powell. He had to spend nine months in California for filming the role. After shooting he decided to stay in California permanently. He continued to effectively play police officer characters, most notably Carl Winslow for nine seasons on the hit show “Family Matters,” as his career continued.
Today VelJohnson has homes in Los Angeles and Oceanside, LI. He is now 70 years old, he has never married and has no children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.