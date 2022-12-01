Raymond Heatherton was born in Jersey City on June 1, 1909, to John and Daisy Heatherton. He had an older sister, also named Daisy. Upon the death of his father in 1933 they all moved out to his grandmother’s house in Floral Park.
Ray was blessed with a smooth, vibrant, tenor voice and was hired as the lead singer for the famous Paul Whiteman Orchestra. More success came when he starred in the hit 1937 Broadway play “Babes in Arms.”
He fell in love with a dancing showgirl, Davenie Watson, who was living in an apartment with her mother on Layton Street in Elmhurst. They married on Nov. 25, 1941, and set up home in Carvel Hall at 94-05 222 St. in Queens Village. Later they moved to a home in Rockville Centre, LI.
Heatherton was a star from 1950 to 1956 with his hit TV show, “The Merry Mailman.” He had other stints in TV and radio, and many remember him announcing the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. His daughter is the actress Joey Heatherton. Always happy to host an event, he passed away on Aug. 15, 1997 at age 88.
