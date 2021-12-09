Ralph Johnson Bunche was born August 7, 1903 in Detroit, Mich., and later raised in Los Angeles, Calif.
Bunche graduated from the University of California as the valedictorian and was hired by Howard University in the Political Science Department in 1928. He received a master’s degree and a doctorate while there, and fell in love with one of his students, Ruth Harris. They married in 1930 and had two girls and a son together.
Bunche became involved with the United Nations at its inception. He brokered a truce between the Arabs and Israelis in 1949 and became the first Black person to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize the next year. He lived at Parkway Village in Jamaica, a haven for the many workers of many races at the new United Nations.
In 1953 Jack and Marion Sturm sold him a neo-Tudor home on a 72-by-106-foot lot at 115-24 Grosvenor Road in Kew Gardens. Ruth preferred a apartment in Manhattan, but Bunche, who grew up in a house, craved the open space of a large garden and yard.
Bunche and his son made headlines in 1959 when the Forest Hills Gardens West Side Tennis Club refused membership to them. They were later accepted, but Bunche refused because he did not want entry based on his celebrity status.
He passed away in December 1971 at age 68. His wife Ruth followed in 1988. The house became a National Historic Landmark in 1978 and a New York City Landmark in 2008.
