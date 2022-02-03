Lena Quast came to America in 1907. Edward Barkin came in 1915. Both came from Russia.
They were married in 1915 and settled on Bryant Avenue in the Bronx, with Edward working as a plumber. They had one child, a son named Sol, in 1916. Sol graduated high school and worked as a postal clerk at Station F on East 34th Street.
In 1952, he met and fell in love with Evelyn Rozin. They married in the Bronx and a year later added Ellen Rona Barkin, born on April 16, 1954, to the family. Evelyn worked for Jamaica Hospital and they decided to move to Queens, into a new garden apartment complex at 72-61 150 St. in Kew Gardens Hills.
Ellen’s talent and skills blossomed at Parsons Junior High and the High School for the Performing Arts in Manhattan. She broke out in the comedy drama “Diner” in 1982 followed by “The Big Easy” in 1987. Barkin has excelled in movies and on television and Broadway ever since.
She has been married twice and has two children. Her biggest fans are wondering when she will host “Saturday Night Live.” She said on Twitter she has “f---in been tryin” for 30 years. It is time and overdue.
