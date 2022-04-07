Murray Zadan married 20-year-old Naomi Volin in April 1948. A son, Craig, was born April 15, 1949, while they were in Miami. Daughter Susan followed, completing their family.
They originally set up home in Brooklyn. Murray toiled long hours owning a candy store.
In 1960, they decided to move to Queens and bought a new home at 447 Beach 63 St. in the Arverne section of Rockaway.
After Craig graduated Hofstra University, he wrote for New York and After Dark magazines. He found success in theater, television and movies, producing several hit films such as “Footloose,” “Chicago” and “Hairspray.”
Zadan won Academy Awards and later produced the televised productions of the 2013, 2014 and 2015 Oscars.
Tragedy struck when his mother and father died of carbon monoxide poisoning on Aug. 18, 2007, when their van was left running in the garage in Delray Beach, Fla. Officials ruled their deaths an accident.
Eleven years later, on Aug. 20, 2018, their son passed away at age 69 due to complications from shoulder replacement surgery.
Zadan’s childhood home looks great today, and the garage under the house has been converted into living quarters, making it now a two-family house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.