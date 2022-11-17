Omar Joseph Lown Jr. was born May 30, 1924, in Brooklyn, the firstborn of three children to Omar Sr. and May Lown. Omar Sr. was a truck driver for Sheffield Milk and May worked in a laundry. They moved to 60-28 68 Ave. in Ridgewood.
Omar Jr. — who became known as Turk due to his love of turkey — went to Brooklyn Tech High School. He also loved baseball and was signed by the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1942 at age 18 and sent to their farm team to prep for the major leagues.
But World War II was on and Lown served, being wounded at the Battle of the Bulge and receiving the Purple Heart. He later resumed his baseball career for the Newport News and then the Pueblo Dodgers farm team in Pueblo, Colo., where he met and married Violet May Krizman in September 1948.
Lown broke into the majors in 1951 and gained fame with the Chicago White Sox as their star reliever in 1959, the year they won the American League Pennant. Children who collected his baseball card may have assumed he was Turkish, but he was of German descent.
Lown retired after 11 seasons in 1962 and became a USPS letter carrier for 23 years. He was a modest man who loved baseball for the game, not the money. He passed away in Pueblo on July 8, 2016, at age 92.
