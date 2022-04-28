Howard Jeffrey “Howie” Rose was born in Brooklyn on Feb. 13, 1954.
His earliest memory of a baseball game was Game 7 of the 1960 World Series when the Pirates’ Bill Mazeroski won the series, sinking the New York Yankees with a home run in the ninth inning. His father, Robert, nurtured him in the game of baseball. Dad was, however, a loyal rabid Yankees fan.
They lived in the Bronx but in 1962 moved into a three-family house at 42-26 215 St. in Bayside.
In 1964, when Shea Stadium was completed, Howie became a regular at the Mets’ new home. He graduated from Benjamin Cardozo High in 1972 and under his picture it says “Hockey Society.” He graduated from Queens College in 1977 and started his career with Sports Phone, a telephone dial-in service. That lead to sports updates on WCBS news radio in the 1980s.
He was at the right place at the right time when aging veteran announcer Bob Murphy was retiring and he became the Mets play-by-play announcer. His signature call at the end of a game is “Put it in the books!” Rose also was a notable radio voice for the New York Rangers and Islanders for many years, and was famously on the call for the Rangers’ 1994 Stanley Cup victory.
During the 2021 season he missed work with a undisclosed medical issue. We wish him a full recovery for this year’s season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.