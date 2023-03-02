No lie: George Santos lived in Sunnyside as a child

George Anthony Devolder Santos was born on June 22, 1988. His mother, Fatima Devolder, who was born in Brazil, immigrated to Florida as a migrant worker in 1985 to pick beans. She then moved north to New York City to work as a cook, housekeeper and nanny. She met Gercino Antonio dos Santos Jr., known by all as “Junior,” who worked as a house painter. After the birth of their son a daughter followed, named Tiffany Lee Santos.
According to ancestry.com they made their home in the beautiful Phipps Garden Apartments, a 472-unit, six-story building at 51-01 39 Ave. in Sunnyside.
George went to PS 122 in Astoria and later IS 125 in Woodside, where he endured bullying. He never graduated any high school but later was awarded a GED, an equivalency diploma.
He moved to Brazil with his mother in 2008 and competed in Brazilian drag queen pageants under the name Kitara Ravache. He returned to New York in 2011 and got a job as a customer service representative for Dish Network TV in College Point .
In August 2012 he married Uadla Santos Vieira. He bounced around until 2018 when he was getting serious about running for political office. Friends today claim it was his passion to be a U.S. congressman.
He ran in 2020 and was defeated and ran again 2022 and was successful. It was only after he won that it was revealed his credentials and background were all lies. When this all eventually comes to a head, get ready for a TV movie on his life.
