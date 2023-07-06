Nicole Bass was born in Queens on Aug. 10, 1964. Details about her parents and childhood days are hard to come by with very little laid out in her bio. Blessed with a large 6-foot-2 inch frame she decided to develop her body.
She joined the National Physique Committee and placed second in the heavyweight competition in 1985.
That same year she married Richard “Bob” Fuchs, 15 years her senior. They lived in a two-family home at 61-43 71 St. in Middle Village. In 1998, she went professional in the Extreme Wrestling Circuit, competing in Japan. A year later she joined the WWF, later the WWE. She became more famous for her appearances on “The Howard Stern Show,” in movies and on TV soap operas.
Her career declined when she filed sexual harassment charges against Steve Lombardi of the WWF. She also was jailed for biting an NYC police officer and arrested for shoplifting. Fans were shocked when she passed away on Feb. 17, 2017 at the age of only 52, due to a heart attack.
