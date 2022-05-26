Dr. Melvin Shulman, a psychologist originally from Baltimore, and RN Claire Kantoff of Brooklyn fell in love at Queens Hospital and were married here in April 1948.
They briefly set up home at a two-family house at 204-20 42 Ave. in Bayside. Then came three children: Lawrence, Ellen and Kim. They bought a sprawling home at 215-05 29 Ave. in Bayside to accommodate their growing family.
Decades later, Claire Shulman became the Queens borough president.
Middle child Ellen graduated Bayside High School in 1970. She too decided to enter the field of medicine. Specializing in internal medicine she went to work for NASA as a medical officer in 1981. She continued advancing her career and was selected to be an astronaut in May 1984. She became the 11th female astronaut in the world, logging over 686 hours in space.
Shulman married Kenneth Baker and they have two children. She retired as chief of the Education/Medical Branch of NASA’s Astronaut Office in December 2011 to pursue other interests.
At age 69, Baker remains active, with interests that include swimming, running, movies, music and reading.
