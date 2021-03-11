Anne Frances Robbins was born in New York City on July 6, 1921. Her mother, Edith Luckett, a prominent actress, was reported in the newspapers to have married Kenneth Seymour Robbins of Pittsfield, Mass., on impulse on July 27, 1916 and was not giving up her acting career.
Census records show he was a farmer and later an automobile salesman. They moved to 149-40 Roosevelt Ave. in Flushing.
Known as Nancy, Anne would spend the first two years of her life in this house as her mother appeared in theater and her father sold automobiles. Incompatibluy opposing characters, they separated in 1923. After they divorced her father married Patricia Gross, a secretary, in August 1928 and moved to New Jersey. Her mother remarried the next year, in May 1929, wedding Dr. Loyal Edward Davis, a surgeon.
Anne, who had been living with her mother’s sister in Maryland, was now reunited with her mother and adopted by Dr. Davis, thus changing her last name. She followed her mother in an acting career too, eventually marrying fellow actor Ronald Reagan. She was first lady from 1981 to 1989 during his tenure as president. She passed away on March 6, 2016 at age 94.
